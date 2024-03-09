Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.06 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Republic Services stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

