Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $20,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

