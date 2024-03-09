Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 35,732 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,732 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.91 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.