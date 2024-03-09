Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 63,615 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,615 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in ONEOK by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $4,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

OKE opened at $77.16 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.