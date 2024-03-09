Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,557 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of AstraZeneca worth $156,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $206.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

