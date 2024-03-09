Royal Bank of Canada Sells 76,044 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,044 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.97% of Stantec worth $214,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

STN stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1548 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STN. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

