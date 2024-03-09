Royal Bank of Canada Sells 64,618 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.57% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $192,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $133,439,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after buying an additional 1,101,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

