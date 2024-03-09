Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,591,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

