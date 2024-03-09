Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.43% of Ferguson worth $142,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $198.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day moving average of $175.64. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $217.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FERG. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

