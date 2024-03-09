Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.81% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $161,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,543,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,875,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,709,000 after buying an additional 310,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,353,000 after buying an additional 209,529 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,479,000 after buying an additional 62,315 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT opened at $78.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2865 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

