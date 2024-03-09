Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 91,710 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of Valero Energy worth $183,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after buying an additional 347,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $149.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

