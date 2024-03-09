Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 373,457 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,457 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $147,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $54.81 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

