Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.290-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.640-5.890 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.21.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after buying an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $64,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

