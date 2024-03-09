Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.640-5.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.290-1.350 EPS.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day moving average is $129.37. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

