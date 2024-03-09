Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.15.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 0.4 %

RSI opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.44. The company has a market cap of C$557.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4701087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers Sugar

In other news, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Insiders acquired 60,965 shares of company stock valued at $315,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.