Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,660,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 403,147 shares.The stock last traded at $44.24 and had previously closed at $44.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

