Rocco Marinaccio Buys 4,500 Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rocco Marinaccio acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,915.00.
Rocco Marinaccio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Rocco Marinaccio bought 2,300 shares of NanoXplore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,348.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Rocco Marinaccio purchased 9,000 shares of NanoXplore stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$18,900.00.
Shares of GRA stock opened at C$2.79 on Friday. NanoXplore Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.72 million, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.31.
GRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
