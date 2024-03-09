Rocco Marinaccio Buys 4,500 Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rocco Marinaccio acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,915.00.

Rocco Marinaccio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rocco Marinaccio bought 2,300 shares of NanoXplore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,348.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Rocco Marinaccio purchased 9,000 shares of NanoXplore stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$18,900.00.

NanoXplore Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$2.79 on Friday. NanoXplore Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.72 million, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.35 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

