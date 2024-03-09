Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $34,151.63 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00018292 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00026817 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,326.94 or 0.99995303 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00154336 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

