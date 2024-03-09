RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Up 7.1%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.59. 424,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,271,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in RingCentral by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

