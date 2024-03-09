Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04), reports. The business had revenue of $99.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

Ring Energy Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of REI opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its position in Ring Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 46,120,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after buying an additional 3,479,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,744 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ring Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 273.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

