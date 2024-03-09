Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91), reports. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 29.75%.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

NYSE:REPX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 89,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $205,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,393,817.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 13,870 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $304,030.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,165,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,461,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Further Reading

