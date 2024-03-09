Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,408 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Rigetti Computing worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In related news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $84,500 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

