Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.05.

RIGL opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

