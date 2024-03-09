Ricardo’s (RCDO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Ricardo Stock Up 1.2 %

RCDO stock opened at GBX 437 ($5.55) on Wednesday. Ricardo has a 52 week low of GBX 394.01 ($5.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.86). The company has a market capitalization of £271.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 442.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 467.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58.

Ricardo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ricardo’s payout ratio is currently -6,315.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ricardo Company Profile

In other news, insider Judith Cottrell bought 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £29,772.98 ($37,787.76). Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

