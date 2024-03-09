Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) CFO Daron Evans Buys 50,000 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) CFO Daron Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 120,900 shares in the company, valued at $233,337. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daron Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rezolute alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Daron Evans bought 41,900 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $54,470.00.

Rezolute Price Performance

RZLT opened at $1.90 on Friday. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). On average, research analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RZLT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RZLT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.