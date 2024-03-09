Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Down 5.8%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.00. 432,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,236,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Revolve Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

