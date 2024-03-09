Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.60. 8,207,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
