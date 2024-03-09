Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Wedbush raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $289,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,454,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $558,026,354 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $505.95. 18,597,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,066,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.82 and a 1 year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

