Revisor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,392 VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000.

FLTR remained flat at $25.39 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 584,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,367. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

