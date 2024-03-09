Reviewing Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Isabella Bank and German American Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $93.46 million 1.52 $18.17 million $2.40 7.90 German American Bancorp $316.92 million 3.14 $85.89 million $2.92 11.51

Dividends

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Isabella Bank pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Isabella Bank and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A German American Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

German American Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.54%. Given German American Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 19.44% 9.61% 0.87% German American Bancorp 27.10% 14.26% 1.42%

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Isabella Bank on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

