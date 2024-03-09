Reviewing Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) and Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Aedifica NV/SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $2.18 billion 4.45 $306.01 million $0.56 31.69 Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica NV/SA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

92.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust and Aedifica NV/SA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 1 5 3 0 2.22 Aedifica NV/SA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.83%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Aedifica NV/SA.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Aedifica NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 13.97% 4.34% 1.95% Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Aedifica NV/SA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of June 30, 2023, owned approximately 96.0% of OP Units.

About Aedifica NV/SA

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of over 610 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019) and is identified by the following ticker symbols: AED; AED:BB (Bloomberg); AOO.BR (Reuters). Since 2020, Aedifica has been part of the BEL 20, Euronext Brussels' leading share index. Moreover, since 2023, Aedifica has been part of the BEL ESG, the index tracking companies that perform best on ESG criteria. Aedifica is also included in the EPRA, Stoxx Europe 600 and GPR indices. Aedifica's market capitalisation was approx. 2.3 billion as at 30 October 2023.

