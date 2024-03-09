Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.83

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 293830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on REZI

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.