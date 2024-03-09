Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2024

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFRGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 210.01%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Research Frontiers Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR opened at $1.32 on Friday. Research Frontiers has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Research Frontiers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

(Get Free Report)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.