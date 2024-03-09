Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Issues Earnings Results

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 210.01%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Research Frontiers Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR opened at $1.32 on Friday. Research Frontiers has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Research Frontiers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.