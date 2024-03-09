Request (REQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55.52 Million

Request (REQ) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $148.77 million and approximately $55.52 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017906 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00026939 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,340.20 or 0.99942023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.00153467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15944635 USD and is up 23.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $45,663,107.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

