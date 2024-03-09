Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) EVP Sells $346,950.72 in Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $182.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $184.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

