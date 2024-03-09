Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $968.83. The stock had a trading volume of 354,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $945.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $867.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

