Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after buying an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 353,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,705,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $200.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.67.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

