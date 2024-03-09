Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes $58,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SAP by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SAP by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $192.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $113.64 and a 1-year high of $195.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.