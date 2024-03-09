Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,845,000 after purchasing an additional 455,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $258,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

KKR opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $101.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

