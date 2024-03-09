Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $52,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

