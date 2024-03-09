Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,100 iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 596,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

IPAC opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

