Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 900 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

