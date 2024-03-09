Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

