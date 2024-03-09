RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. RadNet has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,324.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in RadNet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RadNet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RadNet by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

