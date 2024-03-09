Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $84.80 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $84.80 million and $31,399.17 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for about $8.48 or 0.00012380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.47442634 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,946.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

