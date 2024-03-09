QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Cristiano R. Amon Sells 8,100 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QCOM opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59. The company has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

