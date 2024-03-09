Qtum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111.73 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00007504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $539.08 million and $111.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.82 or 0.05734848 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00063031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00022319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00020184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

