Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTWO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Q2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,741.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $206,320.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 248,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,980,741.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,944.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,270 shares of company stock worth $15,458,725. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.