Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Purple Biotech Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the first quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

