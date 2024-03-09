Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 40,937 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,937 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,192,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,783. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

